Rees-Mogg Calls For Equality Act to Be Scrapped To Save Taxpayer Cash

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the Equality Act should be scrapped to tackle “wokery” and restore common sense to the workplace. Speaking on GB News last night he said workers should be allowed to “get on with their jobs, not spend all their time and energy in moralistic progressivism”. He called on ‘common sense’ minister Esther McVey to repeal the bill and the corresponding public sector equality duty (PSED) which adds massive costs to menial bureaucracy. Rees-Mogg claims only “that way taxpayer value can be restored.” That would be one way to stop the gravy train…