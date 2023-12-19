Another by-election on the way in the new year as Wellingborough constituents vote to recall. The seat’s 2019 majority was 18,540. 13.2% voted for him to be ousted…

Read Bone’s statement below:

“The result of the Wellingborough Parliamentary Recall Petition has been announced 10,505 people signed the petition which is equivalent to 13.2% of the electorate.

68,897 people chose not to sign the petition which represents 86.8% of the electorate.

As the number of people signing the petition exceeds 10% of the electorate, there will be a parliamentary by-election early next year. This seems bizarre as 86.8% of the electorate did not want to remove me from office, nor for there to be a by-election, and yet we are still to have one.

I would like to thank all those people who have contacted me to offer their support from across the political spectrum. It has been most kind of so many people to have taken the time to contact me.

The recall petition came about as a result of an inquiry into alleged bullying and misconduct towards an ex-employee which was alleged to have occurred more than 10 years ago. These allegations are totally untrue and without foundation.

I will have more to say on these matters in the new year. May I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year“.