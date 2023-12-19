Allies of Suella Braverman have claimed she “fought tooth and nail” to “block the woke” school guidance on social transitioning the government released today. Back in 2022 whilst she was still in post, she proposed her own trans guidance in a speech to Policy Exchange. It was – according to Badenochians- much more lenient…

Braverman’s suggestion was to treat each case that reinforces a child’s declared transgender status “individually” only after “all safeguarding processes have been followed”. Surely more ‘woke’ than the new guidance which states there is no general duty to allow a child to “social transition.”

On a separate note, a government source contacted Guido to remind his readers that Liz Truss, who also criticised the guidance, served as the Minister for Women and Equalities for more than two years. During her tenure, she not only refrained from issuing any guidance for schools on transgender issues, she also obstructed the Equality and Human Rights Commission from investigating the matter in August 2020. The internecine Tory culture war overlaps with future leadership jostling…