The government is today finally releasing its new guidance on social transitioning and gender in schools after long delay. Gillian Keegan’s advice is based on a “parents first” approach aiming to take teachers out of the hot seat on managing children who want to transition. New rules have been a long time coming…

Here are the main pieces of advice to headteachers:

Teaching staff should go to parents straight away if a child wants to identify as the other sex.

No punishment for using the wrong pronouns unless it’s bullying.

Schools should keep and protect single-sex spaces like toilets and changing rooms.

Use discretion, though generally keep boys out of girls’ sport.

Some Tory MPs wanted an outright ban on kids transitioning – the government is placating them by saying “this guidance means there should effectively now be a presumption against social transitioning in schools“. That said, there is no new legislation and the rules aren’t mandatory. Guido hears some Tories remain determined to force the government to go further. All while Labour promises prison sentences for “mis-gendering” someone…

UPDATE: Read the full published guidance below: