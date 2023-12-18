Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a Democrat senator’s staffer has been sacked after videoing himself having sex with another man in a congressional hearing room that was leaked online. True to lefty form, he’s come up with a pretty loony line of defence…

Posting to his LinkedIn account, famously a good way to salvage one’s career, he began with the old faithful “It’s been a difficult time for me” – unsurprising, considering his illicit video has been circulating on social media. He then went on to claim that he has “been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda”. Guido’s not sure “who he loves” is the problem here… having sex in the room that hosted the historical congressional hearings into the 9/11 terror attacks might be though…

Aidan did admit that he may have shown “poor judgment” in his actions (Guido’s not sure if he is referring to the act in question or the videoing of the act) though he “would never disrespect my workplace”. If this isn’t disrespecting the workplace, what is…

He finishes strong in a warning against those that question his actions, stating, “any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.” He’ll need a particularly good lawyer to get him out of this one…