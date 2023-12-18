The dearth of business experience among potential Labour MPs has been exposed, with over 60% of candidates vying for Labour’s top 100 winnable seats currently employed or have recently worked in the public or not-for-profit sector, according to consultancy Apella Advisors. Of the 36 that technically work in the private sector, they won’t exactly resonate with many business leaders, having jobs in law, writing, polling and PR. Only one works for a company listed on the London Stock Exchange. When their Shadow Secretary for Business and Trade is a career politician with no private sector background, the Labour candidates are only following suit…

James Kirkup, Partner at Apella Advisors wrote in The Times:

“If Labour is in power after the next election, British business will have to work harder than ever to explain itself to the people who make up the governing party.”

Starmer and Reeves have been doing the rounds trying to convince global business leaders of their competence in handling business and trade, with many CEOs questioning the instincts of the party. Turns out, they were right to ask questions and these latest figures will reignite fears about the lack of business experience among Labour MPs; if these 100 Labour candidates are elected as expected, they will make up one third of the governing party. If Labour really are “pro-business” then they should have fielded candidates with business rather than bureaucratic expertise…