It’s not often Guido commends residents of Brighton for their voting habits. After failing to win up north in Sheffield Central Eddie/Suzy Izzard has again been snubbed by local Labour members in a selection vote. It looks like his “many progressive” victories weren’t enough to convince Brighton Labour members that she should get the seat selection. They came second to indie rock musician Tom Gray. Even Izzard’s promise to campaign via zoom from New York wasn’t enough to swing the members…

Guido can now update Suzy’s stellar track record – of losing at every turn. A reminder of his losing campaigns:

Join the euro

Elect Ken Livingstone

Elect Gordon Brown

Vote Yes in the AV referendum

Elect Ed Miliband

Elect Andy Burnham as Labour leader

Remain in the EU

Run for Labour’s NEC

Elect Jeremy Corbyn

End restrictions on Westminster street performers

Get the Labour selection in Sheffield Central

Get the Labour selection in Brighton Pavilion

Better luck for the next go Eddie – maybe the West Country?