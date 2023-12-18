Eddie Izzard Fails Again mdi-fullscreen

It’s not often Guido commends residents of Brighton for their voting habits. After failing to win up north in Sheffield Central Eddie/Suzy Izzard has again been snubbed by local Labour members in a selection vote. It looks like his “many progressivevictories weren’t enough to convince Brighton Labour members that she should get the seat selection. They came second to indie rock musician Tom Gray. Even Izzard’s promise to campaign via zoom from New York wasn’t enough to swing the members…

Guido can now update Suzy’s stellar track record – of losing at every turn. A reminder of his losing campaigns:

  • Join the euro
  • Elect Ken Livingstone
  • Elect Gordon Brown
  • Vote Yes in the AV referendum
  • Elect Ed Miliband
  • Elect Andy Burnham as Labour leader
  • Remain in the EU
  • Run for Labour’s NEC
  • Elect Jeremy Corbyn
  • End restrictions on Westminster street performers
  • Get the Labour selection in Sheffield Central
  • Get the Labour selection in Brighton Pavilion

Better luck for the next go Eddie – maybe the West Country?
