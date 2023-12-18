Coutinho Accuses Boiler Manufacturers of “Price Gouging” After Government Imposes New Boiler Tax

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has gone on the airwaves this afternoon to accuse boiler makers of “price gouging” for responding to a new tax on boilers. Some boiler manufacturers are raising their prices after calculating that they won’t be able to meet the government’s unjustifiable demands for heat pump production. The government’s target of 60,000 heat pumps in the first year is 50% above projections for the market size – boiler manufacturers have simply priced in a £3,000 fine for every missing heat pump sale. If production costs shoot up so will prices…

Worcester Bosch has pointed out that they’re not going to benefit financially and the market for heat pumps won’t grow because “revenue raised from the fines will go to the Treasury and not be used to grow demand for heat pumps“. All the policy will achieve is the equalisation of boiler and heat pump prices – that is, universally higher prices. The state is already going to have to spend £1,450 per capita on heat pump subsidies and energy network “decarbonisation” – which means more cash fleeced from the taxpayer. Coutinho said on LBC she’d “talk to anyone who I think is passing on unfair costs to the consumer“. She should look in the nearest mirror…