Campaign Against Antisemitism Call for Suspension of Calderdale Labour Councillors

Campaign Against Antisemitism has called for Starmer to investigate and suspend Calderdale Labour Councillors “without delay” following their attendance at an event on December 14th organised by the controversial “Halifax Friends for Palestine” group. The main speaker at the event, Musheir El-Farra, who previously called a senior Hamas Leader “a friend“, delivered an impassioned speech accusing Israel of distorting the truth of the Hamas attacks on October 7, going so far as to claim that they were “spicing up” the narrative with “lies” such as allegations of “rape.” A speech delivered to an audience of Labour councillors…

A spokesperson from Campaign Against Antisemitism told Guido:

“It beggars belief that Labour councillors are attending events where speakers openly deny the October 7 Hamas terrorist atrocities. Dangerous conspiratorial thinking that Israel exaggerated the attacks and grotesquely casting doubt on the rapes that took place against Israeli women only fosters further animosity towards Jews at a time of rising antisemitism. “Given that the Labour Party was found by the Equality and Human Rights Commission to have engaged in unlawful discrimination and harassment of Jews, this news comes as utterly dismaying. Sir Keir Starmer will want to investigate this immediately and see that these councillors are suspended without delay.”

On the panel was Councillor Jenny Lynn, the Labour Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities standing next to El-Farra. Councillor Lynn has faced previous accusations of antisemitism for organising a pro-Palestine rally in August 2021, featuring a placard bearing swastikas and demonstrators chanting a Hamas rallying cry. And Starmer claims Labour has a “zero-tolerance” approach to antisemitism…