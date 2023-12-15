The Tories have been trying to sleigh the Christmas merchandise game, attempting to outshine Labour’s dazzling albeit presumptious “Win ’24” baubles. The Conservative baubles pay homage to Margaret Thatcher, just like their Christmas jumpers. There is no sign of the current Prime Minister apart from being one fourth of a “pop art coaster set” – perhaps he’s on CCHQ’s naughty list…

However, much like some of their latest policies, the decorations seem great when publicised but fall flat in reality. One disappointed co-conspirator coughed up the £18.99 for two Maggie baubles that arrived looking like “large ping-pong balls. Cheap white plastic, not glossy looking silver glass.” They didn’t even come with string to hang them with…

Versus reality…

Campaign in poetry, govern in prose…