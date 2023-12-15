Bloomberg reported yesterday that the government wants a fresh attack on kids’ social media use. A consultation is planned for the New Year which would look into whether the state should force under-16s to ask their parents for explicit permission to use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. It’s safe to say Westminster’s think tanks have some doubts about the proposals…

Maxwell Marlow, Director of Research at the Adam Smith Institute, argues the “proposal would simply be another regulation which interferes with Britain’s families“. He adds that “partly outsourcing responsibility to the state, through the means of demanding parents give their ‘official’ permission, is both unenforceable and unnecessary”.

Matthew Feeney, Head of Tech at the Centre Policy Studies said: “Not content with passing one of the most illiberal pieces of internet legislation in the English-speaking world via the Online Safety Act, the government is now reportedly considering requiring under-16s to obtain parental permission for social media accounts. Such an approach would hamper valuable access to online content, stunt digital literacy, and numb children to the effects of even more surveillance and government nanny state overreach“.

Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs slammed the proposals: “This is an utterly ill-conceived if not harmful idea. Millions of young people use social media to connect with friends and family, join and build communities, express their identity, and for entertainment and relaxation. Being online is an essential part of growing up. A ban could just push children to riskier and less moderated platforms“.

It is in no way a foregone conclusion that social media use is consistently harmful – studies have found there to be no link between teen social media use and mental health. Guido’s spoken to some Tory MPs – even among those who support the idea in principle, no one thinks it will work. As tempting as this is to parents of TikTok-obsessed teens, is it really a matter for state regulation? When these proposals fail the state will just go further…