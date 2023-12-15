Just Stop Oil’s Carol Singers Escorted By Police Away from Starmer’s Family Home

Just Stop Oil tried its hand at some festive protesting last night by singing carols outside Keir Starmer’s London house. It wasn’t too long before the handful of them, whingeing about oil and gas licences to a festive tune, were swamped by police and shifted off. It looks like about five police vans turned up…

No awards on the way for whoever wrote the lyrics:

“On the fifth day of Christmas Starmer sent to me, five more Tory years four coppers lifting three tax breaks two less human rights and genocide from the North Sea“.

A police inspector plodded along with an army of Met officers to escort them from the premises under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act: “a police constable has the power to direct a person to move away from another person’s home if that person is present for the purpose of harassment“. Harrassing politicians outside their family home is just not on…