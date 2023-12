A High Court judge has ruled that the Duke of Sussex was a “victim” of phone hacking. Prince Harry accused Mirror Group Newspapers of unlawfully gathering information for 33 stories, with the judge ruling 15 of these were indeed the product of phone hacking. The Mirror Group lawyers rejected the allegations as “entirely speculative“, though MGN will now have to cough up £140,600 in damages to the Prince. Harry’s victim complex seems to have paid off…