Nigel Farage is celebrating the government’s first move against “discrimination from the banks” as it plans on changing the rules on “Politically Exposed Persons” (PEPs) such that it is easier for them to get banking services in the UK. The idiotic rules instructing banks to treat politicians’ accounts hyper-sensitively have struck everyone from Gina Miller to Nigel Farage. Banks have reacted by flat out refusing to provide services to individuals connected to politics…

The Treasury specified yesterday that “regulated firms must apply a lower level of enhanced due diligence to domestic PEPs compared to non-domestic PEPs, unless other risk factors are present”. So if you’re based in the UK, it should be easier to get banking services. Farage celebrated the move today, saying it’s “at least a start in unravelling the debanking scandal that has hurt so many individuals and small businesses“, adding “much more is needed“. Nigel’s had a good year…