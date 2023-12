NHS waiting lists remain elevated at 7.7 million according to the NHS, the figure only decreasing by 0.5% since September. Downing Street will be nursing sore heads after their Christmas do last night, with this latest figure sure to make them worse. Cutting NHS waiting lists was one of Rishi’s five pledges – he promised to reduce them by 500,000 before 2024, though now they’re 500,000 above where they were when he actually made the pledge. Another one bites the dust…