Last July, police investigated a 62-year-old BBC presenter regarding an allegation that he paid a young person for explicit photos beginning when they were 17. These claims were made by the young person’s family. A second young person alleged the man sent them abusive messages after first making contact on a dating app and accused him of meeting them in 2021 and breaking lockdown rules in the process.

At the time the Metropolitan Police issued this statement:

“We are aware of media reporting of further allegations against the same individual. No specific details or information about these allegations have been passed to us and therefore there is no police action at this time. Should evidence of criminality or safeguarding issues be identified at any point we would expect matters to be referred to the relevant police force. Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have now concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed.”

There are currently rumours to the contrary going round that in fact there is a police investigation ongoing. When journalists ask if the statement made in the summer is still true, the Met’s Press Bureau will only say:

“We are not able to answer your query on the information you have provided to us.”

Which is not a denial.