Just Stop Oil has come to the end of its second year of operation without much to show for it apart from racking up £20 million in Metropolitan Police costs. That might be why the eco-guerrillas are planning to go regional as a “household name synonymous with orange powder” and harass local Labour candidates while they campaign for election. Guido’s not convinced their reception will be quite as accommodating in Leeds as in London…

Guido’s been having a read through the middle-class hobbyists’ new 2024 strategy document which is focused on haranguing Labour candidates until they agree to revoke newly granted oil and gas licences, including new Tory licences like Rosebank. Central “strategy teams” will visit “regional mobilisation” units to develop area-specific protest strategy. Just Stop Oil is very specific that “the targets will be Labour politicians for regional actions“. They also plan to “adopt some of the language being used around the Gazan atrocity” to give their messaging a new pizzaz. Wiping the smirk off Labour faces…