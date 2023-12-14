Following Guido’s Christmas card call out, he’s received a few more from SW1. They aren’t as godly as Guido’s…

This is not a spoof, if you can believe it. This is actually Number 10’s Christmas card. The picture shows a happy Sunak family, with their dog/reindeer running free in what looks suspiciously like Hyde Park – a leash-only area. A place Rishi’s been caught out paw-breaking before…

Chris Clarkson’s photoshop skills were slightly better, to much amusement of Tory MPs. To be fair, Government departments love an excuse for a celebration…

Guido had to check this one actually was a Christmas card, as it looks more like an M&S advert than the traditional festive greeting. Truss’s Christmas well-wishes were on the inside…

Send Guido any more notable cards…