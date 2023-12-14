The newly styled “Five Families” of rebellious Tory MP factions failed to summon any real non-pool-clip related threat to Sunak on Tuesday night. That said, the mob can still cause trouble for Sunak down the line if they manage to organise and not get picked off by the whips so easily. It’s worth knowing who they are. Here’s a summary…

New Conservatives – Led by Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates, this fledgling crew is the newest of “The Five“. It was only founded in May but boasts around 25 MPs, mostly from the Red Wall. The faction makes sound noises on tax (by arguing for cuts), though it’s properly sharpened its claws by pushing for a migration crackdown and advancing “traditional family values“. Cates instructed Guido, amongst others, to have many more kids at a CSJ event in Autumn. Guido will pass, thanks…

European Research Group. Headed up by Brexit capo Mark Francois, this is the most organised crew in the Tory Cosa Nostra. Founded by Michael Spicer in 1993 to battle against the Maastricht Treaty and filled with eurosceptics, they scored major hits against Theresa May during Brexit-deal wrangling in 2018/19. Its “star chamber” of lawyers was used to cast judgement on Brexit legislation and has been revived to cast its verdicts on the Rwanda bill – bringing back some of the ERG’s relevance despite Rwanda being in Africa not Europe. Apart from railing against Rishi on Rwanda the most recent activity has been sticking it to the Windsor Framework. The ERG is the most capable of launching organised attacks…

Common Sense Group. Led by John Hayes, the Independent labels this outfit plain “Trump-style populists“. The CSG, which claims to have around 60 MPs, likes to spend its time on culture war content by attacking Extinction Rebellion, the National Trust, and everything in between. They’re meant to be inspired by the ERG and spend time trying to root out “cultural Marxism” and defend Britain against, err, “greed-driven globalists“. This crew wants migration to fall because it’s too “bourgeois”…

Conservative Growth Group. Established post-Truss last year, this crew is run by former secretaries of state Ranil Jayawardena and Simon Clarke. It’s said to have about 60 neoliberal-minded MPs whose job it is to push for sound economic policy. Priti Patel is a top goombah here despite being no Trussite. Being economically sound is a difficult job with this OBR controlled government…

Northern Research Group – Leading the charge for the north is former Tory party chairman Jake Berry. As dreams of levelling up die so does the operational influence of the NRG. Carlisle MP John Stevenson serves as chairman of this outfit of around 55 northern MPs. Its primary goal is to get more investment for the north. Not Sunak’s strong suit over the last few months…

“The Five” could strike back as soon as January when the Rwanda bill enters its next stages. It remains to be seen whether the disparate outfits can pull together…