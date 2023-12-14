Cameron Dodges Question on Whether He’s Changed His Mind on Brexit

Lord Cameron is making an appearance in front of the Lords’ European Affairs Committee – it only took a few minutes for the EU referendum campaign to be brought up. Arch-remainer Lord Liddle told Cameron his arguments in the referendum “forcefully and impressively” established that EU membership would “maximise our influence on foreign policy and security” and asked him if he still believed it. It was bound to be asked…

Cameron dodged the precise question, though he added that it would be a mistake to try to “recreate the sort of structures from when we were in“. Instead, when you’re out it’s “a question of finding what works” to “maximise the British impact“. An obvious observation which he wasn’t pressed too hard on…