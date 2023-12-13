UK Economy Shrinks More Than Expected mdi-fullscreen

Rishi may be celebrating his Rwanda Safety Bill going through last night, after much anticipation. Though as one of his five pledges to “stop the boats” may be making headway, his other to “grow the economy” has come to a standstill…

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show GDP has shrunk by a shock 0.3%, higher than the forecasted 0.1%, and down from the welcomed surprise of September’s 0.2% growth rate. Service output shrank by 0.2%, while the production sector contracted by 0.8%. Economists expect the downbeat figure to continue till the end of the year, taking the year’s annual growth to 0.5%. A historical low…

Growth has been suppressed by the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates aggressively, currently at 5.25%. It’s not all bad news though, as Britain is expected to dodge a recession this year. One silver lining…
