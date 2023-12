Things got feisty at the dispatch box today. After Starmer read out an emotional letter from an 11-year-old boy whose family was recently evicted from their home, Sunak snapped back. Recalling the Labour Party blocking plans to reform EU laws to unlock 100,000 new homes, tetchy Rishi shouted: “he went in front of the cameras and said one thing and came in here and blocked it. Typical shameless opportunism!” The gloves have come off….