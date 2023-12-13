Few people will have noticed the launch of a “new type of public affairs” agency last week “exclusively focused on helping businesses and other organisations prepare for next year’s incoming Labour Government“. A tad presumptively confident. While all the other agencies are distracted by “run of the mill politics” Red Rose Associates is headed up by aging consultants Pete Bowyer and Paul Nicholson. Nicholson has had various roles in the Labour Party, quickly departing as director of its Yorkshire regional office in spring this year amid controversy to work on “projects” for the General Secretary’s office. Bowyer is a long-time Labour-adjacent consultant who tried his hand this summer for the Labour selection in Stockton West but withdrew after it emerged he supported anti-Labour candidates in 2019. A Labour source tells Guido that Bowyer is “a serial failer in public affairs” who can’t stop himself starting up Labour access consultancies…

The website‘s images seem to have been done using Windows 98 software and the content doesn’t stretch to including a phone number, an office address or one of those new fangled email address things. Some of the “talented senior policy specialists ” on the advisory board include an unknown parliamentary researcher from the nineties, a backbench Labour MP from the noughties, and Ed Owen – a former Jack Straw adviser who actually lives in Washington, D.C. Offering access to low-grade politicians for cash is hardly a “new type of public affairs”…