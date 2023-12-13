Whilst Farage may not have been crowned King of the Jungle – he left Australia with more than just third place – a huge leap in the polls. Thanks to his I’m a Celeb stunt, Farage’s net approval ratings amongst 2019 Tory voters has risen to plus-18, while Rishi remains at minus-3. Meanwhile, YouGov polls Rishi at the worst ever favourability rating, dropping 10 points since November to -49. Downing Street’s “Narrowing the gap” plan doesn’t seem to be going too well…

According to JL Partners, Farage is now 12 point ahead of Rishi Sunak amongst the wider public in popularity ratings, scoring a net -29 points, whereas Rishi is at a dismal -41. Nigel Farage tells Guido:

“I am astonished at this poll result. Looks like going into the jungle was a good call!”

Earlier this week Farage said there was “not a cat’s chance in hell” of him joining the Tories under Rishi Sunak, though conceded he would have a chat if Boris gave him a call. Guido doesn’t blame him…