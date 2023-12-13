Mr Yvette Cooper Goes Hard On Cleverly

Home Secretary James Cleverly was on duty for the morning round today, and Guido is sure he knows engagement with the media has its rough and tumble, with some outlets going in for it more than others. Good Morning Britain presenters often like to jibe a question, give a guest 5 seconds of an answer, then talk over them. Today Ed Balls took on the baton, in full “talk over the top mode“, more keen to look tough than actually get an answer from Cleverly. It’s no surprise he vigorously debated a key Home Office policy with the Home Secretary, as he is a former Labour MP married to…the Shadow Home Secretary. If Yvette Cooper becomes Home Secretary will he have the balls to interview his missus the same way?