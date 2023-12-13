Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has just confirmed swirling rumours of his stepping down and laying out the timetable for a leadership election. The hope is a new leader will be in place by January…

Drakeford has said previously that he would resign around the middle point of the Senedd term. Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies said he wishes Mark well though it’s “important, however, with this announcement that there is no distraction from the really important job of delivering for the people of Wales. Labour politicians jockeying for the role of First Minister must not detract from this“. Mark says he doesn’t want any political obituaries yet – that’s not up to him though…

New polling shows Drakeford’s popularity has dipped below Sunak’s for the first time to an 18-month low. No wonder Guido hears the national Labour Party want him gone by the time the election comes around…