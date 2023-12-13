List of Tory MPs Who Abstained On Rwanda Vote mdi-fullscreen

The Rwanda Safety Bill’s second reading passed last night, though 38 Tory MPs abstained. Guido gives you the list of those that declined to vote with the government …

  • Jake Berry – Rossendale and Darwen
  • Suella Braverman – Fareham
  • William Cash – Stone
  • Miriam Cates – Penistone and Stocksbridge
  • Rehman Chishti – Gillingham and Rainham
  • Simon Clarke – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
  • Theo Clarke – Stafford
  • Sarah Dines – Derbyshire Dales
  • Richard Drax – South Dorset
  • James Duddridge – Rochford and Southend East
  • Tobias Ellwood – Bournemouth East
  • Natalie Elphicke – Dover
  • Mark Francois – Rayleigh and Wickford
  • Chris Green – Bolton West
  • Jonathan Gullis – Stoke-on-Trent North
  • John Hayes – South Holland and The Deepings
  • Adam Holloway – Gravesham
  • Tom Hunt – Ipswich
  • Robert Jenrick – Newark
  • Caroline Johnson – Sleaford and North Hykeham
  • David Jones – Clwyd West
  • Danny Kruger – Devizes
  • Marco Longhi – Dudley North
  • Stephen McPartland – Stevenage
  • Robin Millar – Aberconwy
  • Jill Mortimer – Hartlepool
  • Jesse Norman – Hereford and South Herefordshire
  • John Redwood – Wokingham

December 13 2023
