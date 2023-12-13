List of Tory MPs Who Abstained On Rwanda Vote
The Rwanda Safety Bill’s second reading passed last night, though 38 Tory MPs abstained. Guido gives you the list of those that declined to vote with the government …
- Jake Berry – Rossendale and Darwen
- Suella Braverman – Fareham
- William Cash – Stone
- Miriam Cates – Penistone and Stocksbridge
- Rehman Chishti – Gillingham and Rainham
- Simon Clarke – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
- Theo Clarke – Stafford
- Sarah Dines – Derbyshire Dales
- Richard Drax – South Dorset
- James Duddridge – Rochford and Southend East
- Tobias Ellwood – Bournemouth East
- Natalie Elphicke – Dover
- Mark Francois – Rayleigh and Wickford
- Chris Green – Bolton West
- Jonathan Gullis – Stoke-on-Trent North
- John Hayes – South Holland and The Deepings
- Adam Holloway – Gravesham
- Tom Hunt – Ipswich
- Robert Jenrick – Newark
- Caroline Johnson – Sleaford and North Hykeham
- David Jones – Clwyd West
- Danny Kruger – Devizes
- Marco Longhi – Dudley North
- Stephen McPartland – Stevenage
- Robin Millar – Aberconwy
- Jill Mortimer – Hartlepool
- Jesse Norman – Hereford and South Herefordshire
- John Redwood – Wokingham
The naughty list…