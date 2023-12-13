The Rwanda Safety Bill’s second reading passed last night, though 38 Tory MPs abstained. Guido gives you the list of those that declined to vote with the government …

Jake Berry – Rossendale and Darwen

Suella Braverman – Fareham

William Cash – Stone

Miriam Cates – Penistone and Stocksbridge

Rehman Chishti – Gillingham and Rainham

Simon Clarke – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Theo Clarke – Stafford

Sarah Dines – Derbyshire Dales

Richard Drax – South Dorset

James Duddridge – Rochford and Southend East

Tobias Ellwood – Bournemouth East

Natalie Elphicke – Dover

Mark Francois – Rayleigh and Wickford

Chris Green – Bolton West

Jonathan Gullis – Stoke-on-Trent North

John Hayes – South Holland and The Deepings

Adam Holloway – Gravesham

Tom Hunt – Ipswich

Robert Jenrick – Newark

Caroline Johnson – Sleaford and North Hykeham

David Jones – Clwyd West

Danny Kruger – Devizes

Marco Longhi – Dudley North

Stephen McPartland – Stevenage

Robin Millar – Aberconwy

Jill Mortimer – Hartlepool

Jesse Norman – Hereford and South Herefordshire

John Redwood – Wokingham

The naughty list…