Eddie/Suzy Izzard’s had to announce that if he’s selected as the Labour candidate in Brighton she’ll “campaign via Zoom while in New York” for their one-man/woman adaptation of Hamlet. Izzard loves doing solo adaptations and says that “after 35 years of performing on stage, Hamlet will be my last tour before I move into politics.” It’ll be “goodnight sweet prince” to that career move if the selection doesn’t go his way on Monday…

Tickets for the “timeless drama with an accidental hero” at Manhattan’s Greenwich House Theatre are currently going for $77.00 and promise a “touching, scary and dramatic” experience. Izzard will be “portraying men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets“. Just some of Izzard’s transitions over the years…

The trailblazing politician recently posted a video reminder to Brighton locals that they’ve “done many progressive things which I feel fits in to the life of Brighton so well” and having a trans MP would “send such an amazing signal” around the world. The hustings are on Sunday and Eddie’s got to convince the selectors that he won’t be something rotten in the state of New York. Guido’s not sure the signal from New York will be good enough to reach the electorate…