New BBC Chairman Says Lineker’s Tweet in Breach of BBC Guidelines

The BBC’s new chairman has just said Gary Lineker’s Twitter diatribe is in breach of BBC rules. Samir Shah, who the government picked as the new chairman last week, is at his pre-appointment hearing with the DCMS committee this morning. When asked about Lineker’s conduct Shah said that his recent tweet suggesting Jonathan Gullis can’t read breaks the BBC’s social media guidelines on impartiality. Maybe Gary needs to take some classes…

The rule in question can be found in Section 4B, Point 2 of the BBC’s social media rules: “Don’t criticise the character of individual politicians in the UK“. Shah told the committee “I would imagine that the BBC is now looking into that and considering its response“. Another weak slap on the wrist on the way for Gary…
