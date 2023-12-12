New polling shows no one has much trust in any of the main parties on immigration. Figures from Ipsos shows that 79% of voters think the Tories are doing a bad job – among Tory supporters that only drops to 75%. YouGov has the figure at only one in ten think that the government is doing acceptably. Things aren’t rosy for Starmer either – only 24% think he’d do a better job…

26% of people think the opposition would do worse than the Tories on immigration and 40% “about the same” – that is, terribly. Starmer is launching attacks the Tories for “fighting like rats in a sack” over Rwanda all while Labour polls at its lowest since October 2022. Immigration policy is less a golden ticket than a political chasm…