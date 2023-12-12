New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows UK wage growth slowed in the three months to December to 7.3%, down from record highs of 7.8% in September. Public sector wage growth is at some of the highest levels since records began at 6.9%. That should suffice to convince the Bank of England to hold rates at 5.25% on Thursday…

Unemployment is unchanged still at lows of 4.2%, as is the employment rate at 75.7%. Vacancies dropped again, now for the seventeenth consecutive month. The rate of economic inactivity fell to 20.9% – one-in-five of the potential workforce…