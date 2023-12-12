Suspended Labour MP Nick Brown Finally Resigns mdi-fullscreen

Suspended ex-Labour MP Nick Brown has confirmed he won’t stand at the next general election. The former Chief Whip was suspended over a year ago without a public explanation. Since then, while Nick continued to collect his £86,584 salary, the party has remained tight-lipped on the details of the complaint that led to his downfall. An internal investigation, as customary, has been in a state of limbo for over a year. Brown claims Labour has refused to hold a disciplinary hearing in person, or to allow his lawyers to directly question the complainant, and that he and his legal team considered the evidence to be hugely thin;

Jumping before he’s pushed…
mdi-tag-outline Labour Party
mdi-account-multiple-outline Nick Brown
mdi-timer December 12 2023 @ 15:40 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments