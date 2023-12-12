Four years on since Labour’s historic defeat, Starmer made speech steering away from his old party, pledging a “changed Labour Party” for renewal of the nation that he admitted would take a decade to enact. The old “I’m a son of toolmaker” line came back, along with a reminder that he “put expense cheat politicians in jail before – nobody will be above the law when I lead”. He spoke about everything from building houses, reducing immigration, rewarding hard workers, cronyism, Brexit and of course, Rwanda. Again however, there was no mention of how he’ll fund Labour’s £28 billion-a-year black hole…

Starmer managed to praise another former Tory leader, this time instead of Thatcher, it was Churchill. He praised the ECHR as “the achievement of Churchill“, blasting the Tories for no longer being “Churchillian“, and now behaving more like “Donald Trump“. If Guido was up in Milton Keynes, he would have asked how he plans on growing the economy at the same time as borrowing that vast amount of money…