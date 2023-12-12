Rishi’s emergency legislation deeming Rwanda a “safe” country to send migrants to has been passed in the Commons, 313 to 269. A majority of 44. The bill can face problems in the upper chamber with government legal assessment giving “50% at best” chance of successfully getting flights off to Kigali next year. The fight over flights is delayed until the New Year…

There were 37 abstentions and despite the talk no Tory MPs voted against the bill. Rishi will be relieved. The bill has a long way to go…

Read No 10’s statement below:

“Tonight the House has shown its support for the Prime Minister’s legislation to deem Rwanda safe and stop the boats.

“This bill is the toughest legislation ever introduced to parliament. It deems Rwanda safe notwithstanding any other interpretation of international law and it makes clear that this parliament, not any foreign court is sovereign.

“We will now work to ensure that this Bill gets on to the Statute book so that we can get flights off to Rwanda and stop the boats.”