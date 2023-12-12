When James O’Brien asked Keir to elaborate on his statement today that “we’d lost our way…not just under Jeremy Corbyn, but for a while” he asked the opposition leader if he had “run this by Ed Miliband” before the speech. Poor Ed’s been a little at odds with the party leadership recently…

Starmer took a bit of time to lay out his response: “No, and I’m not having a go at Ed by any shape or means, he’s a very good colleague got a, he’s one of the central mission drivers… But I mean, I don’t, I don’t want to ignore the fact that we’ve lost four elections in a row and pretending that it was just one dark winter night, four years ago today, I don’t think is realistic“. Don’t just blame Corbyn, dish some out to Ed as well…