Jenrick Backs off Calling for a Vote Against Rwanda Bill

Robert Jenrick just delivered his speech on the Rwanda Bill. Apart from delivering robust lines on its problems and calling immigration “one of the defining issues of the twenty-first century”, Jenrick sounded as though he wouldn’t vote against the bill tonight. He concluded that¬†“this is not a bad bill, but it is not the best bill“, and called for MPs to “make it better, let’s make it work“.¬†That sounds like amendments down the line…

On Sunday Jenrick specified the plan is a “weak bill that won’t work” and said he won’t be “supporting” it. Enough threatened abstentions could still cause a headache for the government into the evening. Stay tuned for the results at around 7 p.m…

UPDATE:

It now appears Jenrick is minded to vote *against* the bill…