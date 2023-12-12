Four Years Ago a Stonking Majority, Today a Sinking Minority mdi-fullscreen

Four years ago today the Tories won an epic victory and a stonking 80 seat majority. It has all been downhill since then, an unbroken trend that has settled into a 20-point polling margin in favour of the Labour Party. What a mess…

Tonight the Tories will struggle to pass a bill to prop up their flagship immigration policy that will be of questionable efficacy even if it passes.  What could have been…

Enjoy…
