The Government is keen to move forward the goal of relocating 22,000 civil servants out of London from 2030 to 2027. John Glen, the Cabinet Office minister, said that a civil service centred on London “isn’t fully reflective of the country” and that the civil service needs more “geographic diversity”. Diversity is the name, pen pushing’s the game…

It’s no secret that levelling up hasn’t worked brilliantly, and ministers are still scrambling to show that they’re doing something about it. Civil Servants in the Departments of Business, Science and Technology and Energy Security are among those who will be shipped off to Scotland, Wales and the north of England. If it’s a struggle just to get civil servants into the office, getting them to move location will be even harder…