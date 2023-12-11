It’s no secret that Khan’s ULEZ expansion is unpopular amongst the public, with blade runners ripping down the cameras and 795 crimes recorded relating to damaging the snappers. The crusade against the motorist wallet hitting scheme has reached new heights…

Labour HQ in Chipping Barnet has been adorned with a torn down ULEZ camera, with a rebellious video of the scene circulating on social media. Labour candidate Dan Tomlinson hasn’t commented on the defacement. Not quite the Christmas wreath Labour may have had in mind…

In the video the defiant song “Don’t Tell Me What To Do” plays in the background, leading punters to join a rallying cry against the Labour scheme, commenting “For the Few, Not the Many” and “Not the party of the working class”. The Uxbridge by-election proved putting the brakes on ULEZ might be a vote winner. Now Labour can see this on their doorstep…