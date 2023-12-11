The week hasn’t got off to the best start for the Tories, as turmoil within the left and right of the party over Sunak’s new Rwanda bill grows. One Nation Tories are telling whips they will be voting with Labour in a bid to kill the bill, while those on the right (namely Braverman and, err, Jenrick) are also set to reject it. Growing discontent in the party has been reflected in the polls in a major way…

The last time to the Tories managed to garner 30% in the polls was late-September 2022. Since then, there have been 62 consecutive polls, with 60 of them giving the Tories a measly score in the 20’s and two of them 19% – the worst extended run of poll ratings in the party’s history. CCHQ is hoping that there will be a bump in the polls before the next election. Though if their ratings continue to plummet as they have been, they might want a rethink before things get even worse…