Sunak Says SAGE Was the Trolley, Not Boris

While Tory MPs plan their moves in response to the Rwanda bill, Sunak is stuck over at Dorland House giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry. His performance so far has been pretty clear and well delivered. Rishi pointed out that in the early stages of the pandemic “advice was put to the government, to the prime minister from SAGE, and advice was followed – pretty much imminently“. Far from No 10 trolleying and changing its mind constantly, “the scientific advice changed and the government obviously changed with it”. An important addition to the dud inquiry…

Rishi also caught himself referring to the tax burden being “historically high” before correcting himself and saying it’s “higher than I would like“. The last person in Britain to insist things are still going fine…