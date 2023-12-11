Guido uncovered Green Party candidate for Storrington Claudia Fisher’s dodgy past back in May, where she neglected to mention her multiple arrests as an Extinction Rebellion activist. Now elected the Green candidate, it appears the councillor is hiding more than just a criminal record…

Her AirBnB “superhost” profile shows she is quite the hypocrite. She brags about her love for travel and that her photo is from her time in India. Assuming she didn’t walk to India, she must have flown. Her profile also states she lives in Brighton, 45 minutes from Storrington – a long commute, presumably taken by car as it takes three trains to get to and from either area. No doubt the Greens wouldn’t be proud of her carbon footprint…

Fisher boasts of her three “huge” private properties on Airbnb, altogether 15 different listings. Despite the Green war on cars she also vaunts the free parking at her properties. Defying the Greens’ crusade against private landlords and AirBnB…