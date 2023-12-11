The ERG’s “Star Chamber” of legal experts has officially declared its position on Sunak’s Rwanda bill after briefing throughout the weekend that it won’t work without changes. It has now confirmed that the bill does not pass muster. Mark Francois said “the bill provides a partial and incomplete solution“. The expected result…

Francois suggests “it might be better to start again” and scrap the bill. The question now is how Tories will vote on the bill tomorrow – more meetings should take place tonight at around 6 p.m. to decide this. Policy Exchange is recommending that MPs support the bill tomorrow and have it “amended to address the relevant risks” later. The government will meanwhile release a summary of legal advice on the Rwanda bill later this afternoon. A rare move to curry favour…

Read the ERG’s key conclusions below: