ERG’s Star Chamber Rejects Rishi’s Rwanda Bill
mdi-fullscreen
The ERG’s “Star Chamber” of legal experts has officially declared its position on Sunak’s Rwanda bill after briefing throughout the weekend that it won’t work without changes. It has now confirmed that the bill does not pass muster. Mark Francois said “the bill provides a partial and incomplete solution“. The expected result…
Francois suggests “it might be better to start again” and scrap the bill. The question now is how Tories will vote on the bill tomorrow – more meetings should take place tonight at around 6 p.m. to decide this. Policy Exchange is recommending that MPs support the bill tomorrow and have it “amended to address the relevant risks” later. The government will meanwhile release a summary of legal advice on the Rwanda bill later this afternoon. A rare move to curry favour…
Read the ERG’s key conclusions below:
- “Non-exclusion of personal claims. Most importantly, the Bill contains no restrictions on the bringing of legal challenges against removal to Rwanda based on grounds other than that Rwanda is not a safe country. Many such individual claims have already been brought on a variety of other grounds, and it is to be expected that if the Bill successfully blocks challenges based on contentions that Rwanda is not safe, then migrants and their advisers will focus more of their efforts on generating and pursuing challenges of other kinds.
- Express countenancing of personal claims about a person’s safety in Rwanda. The restriction in the Bill is only against pursuing claims that Rwanda is unsafe for migrants removed there in general but expressly preserves the possibility of legal challenges to removal based on arguments that a person’s individual circumstances may lead to them being subject to a risk of refoulement and ill-treatment. Experience to date in cases about attempted removal of illegal migrants to Rwanda demonstrates that individual challenges are likely to be numerous, and that they have had a high rate of success.
- Limited disapplication of the Human Rights Act 1998. The Bill’s exclusions of the ECHR and of international instruments will be effective within their scope, but that scope is very narrow. The Bill remains vulnerable to international law arguments, because its “notwithstanding” clauses are unduly narrow. The Bill also fails to exclude sections 4 (declarations of incompatibility) and 10 (remedial measures) of the HRA.
- Limited restrictions on interim injunctions in UK courts. The Bill’s threshold requirement for interim relief that there should be a risk of “serious and irreparable harm” is in practice much easier to surmount than the words might suggest, for example through the provision of medical statements of mental conditions which are not easy to prove or disprove (for example, suicidal ideation). This may lead to multiple applications to delay deportation.
- No exclusion of applicability of indications of interim measures by Strasbourg Court. The Strasbourg Court is empowered to indicate “interim measures” in proceedings brought by individuals subject to removal. Clause 5 of the Bill deals with interim measures of the Strasbourg Court (so-called “Rule 39 indications”) by stating that a Minister of the Crown may decide not to comply with them. In our view this does no more than restate the existing legal position, Perversely, the inclusion of ministerial decisions relating to Rule 39 indications in clause 5(2) of the Bill might give rise to a possibility of bringing judicial reviews.
- The application of Strasbourg Court case law. The Bill leaves unaddressed other serious impairments to the removal scheme which arise from the application of Strasbourg
Court case law, most notably case law on Article 5 of the ECHR which restricts the ability of the Government to detain illegal migrants except when their removal is imminent.
- The Bill is not flexible or future-proofed: it does not allow the UK to spread the risk between offshoring and outsourcing, or with other removal destinations“.