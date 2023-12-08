The Tories have caused quite a stir with their reinvigorated social media output – Guido hears CCHQ’s new head of digital Dan O’Neil is charging into the role with good results. A meme attacking Labour about illegal migration has now racked up 12 million views on Twitter. Some MPs aren’t too happy about it though, with Tobias Ellwood and Alicia Kearns calling for it to be deleted. Guido seems to remember a different initial reaction from Ellwood’s account…

Party Chairman Richard Holden told Guido last night that MPs were coming round to the meme after a frosty initial reaction. Meanwhile the new (legal) migration minister Tom Pursglove was asked about the meme this morning on both the Today programme and Sky News – to which he could dish out Tory attack lines against Labour. A clear win.