Prince Harry has just failed in his attempt to get part of the Mail on Sunday publisher’s defence thrown out in his High Court libel case against them. Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is putting forward what’s called an “honest opinion” defence which argues that a public statement was presented as opinion, not fact. Justice Nicklin today refused a request from Harry’s lawyers to strike out the defence because it has “a real prospect of success”.
“The Defendant has a real prospect, at trial, of demonstrating that the Duke of Sussex had not made an offer to the Government to pay for his security before he began his proceedings for judicial review“.
Harry’s arguing against the claim that he only offered to pay for his own security after he got into a legal battle with the government over who would fund his bodyguards. Taxpayers are looking forward to the trial…