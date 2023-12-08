The Labour Party is ramping up its Christmas merchandise drive with new “Win ’24” Christmas baubles, or, as it calls them: “3D spherical eco-ration tree decorations completely made from recycled materials“. It is technically possible for Sunak to stick it out until January 2025…

The merch department has brought back its “Sparkle with Starmer” t-shirt and urges festive purchases for the whole family because every contribution “brings us closer to the ultimate gift: a Labour government“. Not quite as creative as the Tories’ Thatcher-themed Christmas collection…