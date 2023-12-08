GoPro-clad cycling crusader Jeremy Vine has posted a video this week mocking a driver for going the wrong way down a one-way road and calling him “shite” and an “arrogant clown“. Funny that – it seems as though Jeremy has himself been flagrantly violating the same road laws. Something about glass houses come to mind…

At around midday on Saturday 25th November a co-conspirator in Chiswick snapped Vine going straight past two no-entry signs and onto a one-way road while riding his penny farthing. Vine ploughed past the large signs and continued towards young families with children on the one-way section of Devonshire Road. Wheelie dangerous…

You can just make out the protruding figure of Vine wearing his furry helmet. The road markings and no-entry signs are easier to see – ignoring them would be classed under the Road Traffic Act 1988 as driving“without due care and attention”. With this caper Vine’s anti-motorist Twitter campaigning might fall a little flat…