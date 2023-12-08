It’s the third anniversary of the lockdown birthday bash in the Commons – a party Guido revealed this summer, hosted by Commons Deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing for her dear friend Anne Jenkin. Bernard Jenkin, of Liaison and Privileges Committee fame, attended the celebration. As if it were fate, on the same day three years later, it’s confirmed that Jenkin is under investigation by Parliament’s Standards Commissioner. He won’t be celebrating now…

The Met closed its investigation today, informing the partygoers that there will be no further action – something that many will consider unfairly lenient. Consequently, the Standards Commissioner can now commence its own inquiry. Last year, Jenkin voted to expel Boris Johnson from Parliament over his partygate scandal, asserting to the Privilege Committee, “the rules were clear—they were there for everyone, and no one is above the law.” Following our scoop, Boris sent Guido a statement, urging Jenkin to resign over the matter. He’ll be waiting with bated breath for the Commissioner’s conclusion…

Read the Met’s statement in full below:

An investigation, which opened in July 2023, into alleged breaches of Covid regulations in Parliament on 8 December 2020, has closed.

Officers assessed the available information and concluded it did not meet the threshold for the referral of any fixed penalty notices (FPNs).

Our approach to the assessment of these allegations has been consistent throughout. The individuals affected have been told there will be no further action.

This now concludes all assessments or investigations by the Met into alleged breaches of Covid regulations.