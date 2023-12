UK political parties have been filling up the coffers, totalling £25,411,733 in donations in 2023 Q3, according to the Electoral Commission. More than double last Q3, which was £11,700,902. The Tories raked in £15,758,593, fuelling further rumours of an early election. Meanwhile the Labour party only gathered a third of that, accepting £5,542,752 in donations, £2,464,242 of which were public funds. Ramping up for the election…