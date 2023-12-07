The Evening Standard hosted their glitzy columnists’ lunch yesterday at LPM in Mayfair. Among honoured guests was Sadiq Khan, who turned up an hour late. The Mayor of London must not have had a lot on his plate yesterday, what with a teenager getting stabbed and Khan getting a formal reprimand for claiming that knife crime has fallen in London during his tenure. Susan Hall was invited but didn’t come, presumably because she was at work…

Guido hears that when editor Dylan Jones said it was “so great to have Sadiq supporting” the paper and London, the mayor started nodding and then clapping… himself. He then got up and began dancing to Mica Paris’ 1988 hit My One Temptation. Averting eyes…